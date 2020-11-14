American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography, Sarah Paulson releases first-look photo

American Crime Story is coming back for another season, and after two years of working on murder mysteries, the series gets political in Season 3.

The first season was The People v. O.J. Simpson, based on the murder trial of the former NFL superstar. The second season was The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which explored the murder of the iconic fashion designer.

However, the third season is titled American Crime Story: Impeachment and deals with the trial of Bill Clinton when the U.S. Congress held impeachment hearings for perjury and obstruction of justice.

This replaces the original third season, which was to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

American Crime Story begins shooting

American Crime Story Season 3 has officially begun production.

The news came on November 13 when actress Sarah Paulson sent out a tweet that showed “Linda” and wrote “American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography.”

American Crime Story: Impeachment will follow the stories of three different women — Lewinsky, Tripp, and Paula Jones — who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

Paulson has been keeping busy, as she just finished starring in the Netflix series Ratched, a prequel to the iconic book/movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which focused on how Nurse Ratched became one of the most hated villains in fiction history.

She is also expected to appear in the next season of American Horror Story.

American Crime Story first-look photo

Along with the news that the principal photography has begun on American Crime Story: Impeachment, Sarah Paulson also released a photo of her from the filming.

Paulson plays Linda Tripp, the woman who recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky concerning the president’s extramarital affair.

Tripp was a coworker of Lewinsky’s at the Defense Department, and she began secretly recording their conversations.

Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography ⁦@MrRPMurphy⁩ pic.twitter.com/460EshRhZC — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 13, 2020

Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky. Clive Owen plays President Bill Clinton, and Billy Eichner will play web journalist Matt Drudge.

Annaleigh Ashford plays Paula Jones, while Anthony Green is Al Gore, Margo Martindale is Lucianne Goldberg, and GLOW star Betty Gilpin is outspoken conservative Ann Coulter.

Ryan Murphy returns to executive produce this series and Monica Lewinsky herself is one of the other producers. Playwright Sarah Burgess wrote the script for American Crims Story: Impeachment.

The story is based on a book by Jeffrey Toobin, titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

American Crime Story: Impeachment should premiere sometime in 2021.