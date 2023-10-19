Alyssa Farah Griffin blasts Jada Pinkett Smith for embarrassing Will Smith

Details about Jada Pinkett Smith and her marriage to powerhouse Will Smith are everywhere as she pushes her new book, Worthy.

The book, which dropped on October 17, prompted a special interview by Hoda Kotb and details about their marriage being over.

Joy Behar brought up this interview on The View, including Jada’s revelation that she and Will have been separated since 2016.

A shocked Joy recounted several scandals the Smiths have had, including when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke aimed at Jada and rumors of romantic entanglements.

Everyone thought the couple was together during this time, yet now Jada asserts they were not. It was all a show, according to Jada.

On the aftershow podcast, The View, Behind the Table, hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, Alyssa Farah Griffin had much more to say about Jada.

Alyssa Farah Griffin calls Jada and Will Smith’s marriage a ‘very unhealthy dynamic’

In the podcast, Brian asked Alyssa about her comments regarding Jada and Will.

Describing the life she thought the couple had as “amazing,” she told Brian. “I can’t for the life of me think why they wouldn’t want to protect that.”

After asserting she always avoids what could hurt, embarrass, or make her husband uncomfortable, Alyssa rebuked Jada.

“I think she needs to be more in tune with his feelings,” she said, speaking of Will and how Jada embarrassed him.

She then said that if the marriage was that bad, “just go ahead and get a divorce.”

Alyssa Farrah Griffin wasn’t the only one with an opinion to share

The ladies of The View all have outspoken opinions about Jada and her marriage. Most are over listening to the details, especially Ana Navarro.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Ana has said, “I feel like I know more about their marriage than I do about my own damn marriage.” Ana called this all a “cash grab” for Jada and said she is “in a relationship with her bank account.”

Sara Haines, who thinks Jada has demeaned Will, has also shown concern for Jada and Will’s children. These children are now worried about their father.

Will’s two children with Jada, Willow and Jaden Smith, purportedly “feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.”

Even Will Smith himself is speaking out. According to an article in The Baltimore Banner, he called Jada’s efforts in their marriage a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.