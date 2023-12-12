Al Roker teases new projects away from Today

AL Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, have been married for 28 years and have three children.

One of those children, Courtney, has just made Al and Deborah grandparents with the birth of Sky Clara Laga.

As any grandparent will, Al loves to share photos on social media, but Courtney recently spoke to the Sun and revealed that “I gotta rein it in just a bit because every time he posts, it ends up in an article somewhere!”

Al is also a prolific author, with the bestsellers Al Roker’s Big Bad Book of Barbecue, Don’t Make Me Stop This Car!, and several others.

He had plans to write a cookbook with the same daughter, Courtney. She works as a recipe developer and content creator.

But Al’s sickness last year and Courtney’s baby have put the project on the back burner. Al spent quite a bit of time in the hospital after he had to have surgery because of blood clots.

Al announces one new book and three rereleases are coming

Luckily, fans of Al and his writing have several books to look forward to in the upcoming year.

Friday, Al revealed that four books are coming in the next few months, but three are rereleases. That still means that one will be completely new. He teased them on his Instagram.

Al co-wrote the mystery books with Dick Lochte. The last new one was out a decade ago. The three rereleases and the new one are just in time for a new generation of fans to discover that Al is much more than a famous weather forecaster.

The series is titled The Morning Show Murders, with the main character, Billy Blessing, a television host. In typical murder novel fashion, the main character is accused of murder and starts to solve crimes.

The new book, Murder on Demand, is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2024.

Al Roker posts on Instagram his thanks to NBC and all the well-wishers

Al just hit a significant milestone: 45 years working at NBC. Not many people can say they have worked for one company for nearly that long.

The Today Show put on a segment congratulating Al the other day. Al then posted a clip from NBC and his friends offering him congratulations and love.

Al posted a quote thanking them all, “I was so touched by my @todayshow family and my family for taking the time to celebrate #45years at @nbcnews. To all the folks I’ve worked with at @wkyc3 @nbcnewyork and @today, thanks for making me so much better than I am.”

In those 45 years, America has grown to love Al Roker and depend on seeing him deliver the weather report to everyone daily.