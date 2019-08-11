90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days exclusive – Rebecca and Zied have ‘done a lot of sexting’

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rebecca has been preparing for her trip to Tunisia to finally meet Zied face to face. While she’s excited to see her much younger man in person, Rebecca has also revealed how nervous she is, considering her heavy use of filters while the two are separated by an ocean.

We’ve already learned that Rebecca has a big secret and she’s hoping Zied will forgive her once he learns what it is.

In this exclusive 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek, Rebecca reveals that not only does she have a secret that she hasn’t shared with Zied yet but also, she plans on sleeping with him as soon as possible once they are together in Tunisia.

Also, even though she has filtered all of her photos and videos and even used a ring light to make herself look more attractive, the 47-year-old has already done quite a bit of sexting with her 26-year-old boyfriend.

“Mom, are you going to have sex with him on the first night?” Rebecca’s daughter asks in the Before the 90 Days preview.

“Absolutely,” Rebecca responds without hesitation.

And as her daughter gives a disapproving look, Rebecca continues,” Yes… like if I could do it in the first five minutes, I would.”

As her daughter listens, looking horrified, Rebecca explains how she and Zied have already seen “every inch” of each other’s bodies and that he’s not a typical Muslim. She goes on to say that the two have already basically had sex, just not in person and she can’t wait to do just that.

As we’ve already been teased in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days previews, Rebecca and Zied will meet up and he will not only sleep with her but he’ll learn her big secret and he’s not going to be a happy camper. Will that mean the end of Rebecca and Zied or will she be forgiven for not only filtering out her real self but for keeping things from him that he’d probably like to know?

