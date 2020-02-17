9-1-1 return date: When does the drama return to FOX in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

9-1-1 on FOX finally has a midseason premiere date. Viewers have been waiting since well before Christmas for the show to return.

With the return date set in stone, 9-1-1 viewers will get to find out what happens with the cliffhangers that were left during the winter finale.

What to expect when 9-1-1 returns

Bobby (Peter Krause) has been dealing with medical issues following an on-the-job incident. It looked like 9-1-1 was going to put him through the wringer, but it turns out he isn’t the one with the biggest issues.

Athena (Angela Bassett) is married to Bobby now, but she was married to Michael (Rockmond Dunbar). The two share children, and he has been a part of every family event. Unfortunately, he got devastating health news.

Michael confided in Bobby and now, he must tell Athena and the kids the truth about his future. This is going to hit everyone hard, especially the kids who are close to their father.

Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thomas) will be expanding their family. While the details aren’t laid out for the public yet, the actress did tease big things ahead to TV Guide. Will they be adopting after what Hen experienced on a call during Season 3?

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) will be getting some backstory when 9-1-1 returns as well. Viewers have learned a little about him and his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), but much of his story is still left untold. Now that Christopher’s mother is gone, what other details will come to light?

Will a familiar face return to 9-1-1 to handle unfinished business?

There has been speculation that Connie Britton could be returning as Abby. She helped launch the show during Season 1. The relationship she had with Buck (Oliver Stark) brought his character to life. As it unfolded, viewers grew invested in this relationship.

After she left, Buck took it hard. His sister, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) came to town and her life was transformed. Not only did she kill her abusive husband Doug (Brian Hallisay), but she also started a relationship with Chim (Kenneth Choi).

With so much to hash out when 9-1-1 returns, viewers are gearing up for the second half of Season 3 to be filled with plenty of ups and downs.

In the meantime, 9-1-1: Lonestar is airing in the timeslot 9-1-1 typically airs. If viewers haven’t checked out the show starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, they can get their fix there for now.

9-1-1 is slated to return Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on FOX.