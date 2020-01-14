9-1-1 Season 3 spoilers: Is Connie Britton returning as Abby?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

9-1-1 fans may get a chance to revisit a fan-favorite storyline from Season 1. Will Connie Britton return as Abby?

News broke about the possible return last week. Connie Britton exited 9-1-1 after Season 1 ended as she had only signed a one-season deal. Ryan Murphy opted to write her out with a storyline that could bring her back.

Currently, they are trying to work out a deal that would allow Connie Britton to return as Abby for a few episodes of 9-1-1. She will likely resurface, especially since the second half of Season 3 has already been written and they are currently filming.

Abby and Buck (Oliver Stark) were a couple that 9-1-1 fans were rooting for. She tamed his wild ways and he allowed her to experience adventure in her life again. Abby was taking care of her dying mother, and after she lost her, the 9-1-1 operator took off.

Jennifer Love Hewitt was Connie Britton’s replacement. Maddie has become a huge part of the show since joining in Season 2, especially because her story was such a big part of the entire season. 9-1-1 viewers weren’t sure how Hewitt coming in to replace Britton would work, but the transition was smooth, and there weren’t any complaints.

There are plenty of possibilities about what Abby’s visit could mean. Buck hasn’t been the same since she took off. After the injury last season and the troubling events of Season 3 thus far for him, seeing Abby again could either be really good or it could send him completely off the deep end.

Fans have gotten used to how things are working on 9-1-1 now, but a visit from Connie Britton and Abby is a welcomed part of the show. There was no closure given to Abby and Buck, especially since her exit felt like it was hurried.

9-1-1 is expected to return in April 2020.