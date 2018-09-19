Why did Connie Britton leave 9-1-1 and who is replacing her?

9-1-1 is returning to Fox on September 23 for a two-night premiere. The show garnered a huge following and the renewal came as a shock to no one.

Unfortunately, the 9-1-1 cast isn’t all returning. A key member of the Season 1 cast announced her exit earlier this year but it was again confirmed this past August at the TCA panel for the show.

Connie Britton initially signed a one-year deal for the show. She did American Horror Story with Ryan Murphy and the two have a good working relationship.

When 9-1-1 was picked up for a second season, she opted to leave as her contract expired.

There was an attempt to work things out to keep her as a guest star but it looks like Abby won’t be appearing at all during Season 2. Connie Britton signed on to do a show on Bravo called Dirty John, so it looks like there isn’t time for more.

In her place, 9-1-1 cast Jennifer Love Hewitt as the operator who will take the calls for the show. Fans have had mixed reactions, but it looks like she may be able to fit in without much chaos. In fact, she shows up in the trailer for the new season and appears to fit right in.

Buck (Oliver Stark) and Abby were actually beginning a relationship but then her mom died, and she decided she needed to get away. Now with Jennifer Love Hewitt coming in as his sister Maddie, will he be destined to be single?

Fans are going to miss Abby being on the other end of the emergency calls, especially with the earthquake that is going to open the season. Even though Jennifer Love Hewitt is a decent recast, she will never be Connie Britton’s Abby.

9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on FOX.