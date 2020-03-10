9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2: Was the show canceled or renewed?

9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped up Season 1 last night with a two-part season finale that unearthed a lot of content.

After watching what went down, viewers are anxious to find out whether the show will be back in the fall or if it ended right where it left off.

Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, starring as the two leads Owen and Michelle, gave the cast a steady foundation to lean on. With diversity at the top of the list, 9-1-1: Lone Star was able to connect with so many fans on different levels.

Was 9-1-1: Lone Star canceled or renewed?

As of now, FOX has not revealed the fate of 9-1-1: Lone Star just yet. It has pulled a steady fan following while airing live, and the DVR numbers are good to boot.

Having a highly successful show ahead of the spin-off also helped. While 9-1-1 was on hiatus for winter break, 9-1-1: Lone Star helped fans pass the time and got them hooked with a new cast and storylines.

Even though it is not confirmed, it is highly likely that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be returning in the fall to offer up some reconciliation from the season finale viewers watched last night.

Where did the 126 leave off?

After wrestling with his purpose for the first half of the 9-1-1: Lone Star season finale, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) concluded that he wants to remain a firefighter.

For a while, he thought about breaking away from the job that caused his father Owen (Rob Lowe) to be away so often. He considered everything and decided that the family built at the 126 was where he needed to be.

Since the beginning, Michelle (Liv Tyler) was consumed with finding her missing sister Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca). She had been arrested numerous times after harassing and accusing her sister’s boyfriend of murder, only to find out that her sister is alive.

She has been alive for the last few years and living under the bridge where Michelle helps out the homeless with medical care.

Their reunion was short-lived, though. Iris wanted to return to the life she has been living and wanted nothing to do with Michelle or her mom.

Also incorporated in Season 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star was the trials of dating as a transgender person in today’s world.

Paul (Brian Michael Smith) was on a call and had a connection with a woman. She was smitten, and he worried about how things would go if he pursued her.

After some nudging from his 126 family, he took the leap and was honest with her after a bowling date. Things didn’t work out as he had hoped, which is all too common in the real world.

There is plenty to cover if FOX decides to renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for another season, and it looks like there is hope for a positive outcome where this show is concerned.

9-1-1: Lone Star has not yet announced a renewal.