4 Cicely Tyson movies and shows on Netflix

Cicely Tyson movies and shows on Netflix. Pic Credit: Shondaland

The acclaimed stage and screen actor Cicely Tyson died last week at age 96. She had gracefully shared her many talents with the world since the 1950s.

Many people have shared tributes to the late actor, sharing their favorite quotes and pictures. They are also recounting their favorite talk show memories and acting performances.

Chillingly enough, Tyson made her last appearance on the talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan just hours before her passing.

Just a week prior to that, Tyson was promoting her recently released memoir on CBS This Morning and shared with host Gayle King, “I’ve done my best. That’s all.”

Cicely Tyson was an actor who poured her heart into all of her work. She was a multi-award winning actor, having earned Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

To reflect on her life and timeless legacy, here is a list of four movies and shows to stream on Netflix that feature Cicely Tyson.

A Fall From Grace

A Fall From Grace was directed by Tyler Perry and marks Cicely Tyson’s last movie appearance.

The thriller movie follows a determined public defender Jasmine Bryant who seeks to prove the innocence of a woman accused of murdering her husband. As Jasmine tackles the case, she slowly becomes entangled in a series of mysteries that don’t seem to be working in her favor.

In this heart-racing and suspenseful movie, Tyson plays Alice, an elderly lady who becomes essential to the public defender’s work.

Starring besides Tyson in A Fall From Grace is Tyler Perry, as well as Bresha Webb (Marlon), Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show), and Crystal R. Fox (Big Little Lies).

Filled to the brim with plot twists, this is a flick that keeps its watches on their toes and ready to watch the conspiracy unfold.

Tyler Perry paid his respects to the late actress, sharing this beautiful tribute on his Instagram.

The Netflix synopsis for A Fall From Grace:

When gentle, law-abiding Grace confesses to killing her new husband, her skeptical young lawyer sets out to uncover the truth. A film by Tyler Perry. A Fall From Grace / Netflix

The Help

The Help is an award-winning period drama produced by Chris Columbus (Harry Potter, Home Alone) and based on a novel with the same time. The movie focuses on an aspiring writer Eugenia Phelan, who goes by the nickname, Skeeter.

Taking place in the 1960s, Skeeter decides to challenge her town’s racism by penning a book from the perspective of Black maids who are working for white families.

Although criticized for its overwhelming “White Savior” narrative, The Help offers a unique commentary on racism and social issues in America.

The movie features Emma Stone as the leading character, an actor best known for her work in the teen comedy Easy A and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Starring besides Stone is Viola Davis, a holder of the “Triple Crown of Acting” crown — a title that’s earned once actors receive a win from the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Tony Award. She has recently starred in Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In The Help, Cicely Tyson stars as Constantine Bates. Bates had a close relationship with Skeeter, having raised her and served as her family’s former maid.

Costar Jessica Chastain shared a video of the two hugging. She wrote, “I’ll cherish these hugs forever.”

The Help is directed by filmmaker Tate Taylor. After The Help, Taylor went on to direct the thriller movies The Girl on the Train and Ma, as well as an episode of the television series Grace & Frankie.

How to Get Away with Murder

This ABC crime thriller follows the distinguished law professor Annalise Keating who selects five students under her wing at the beginning of the semester. However, things go awry when the selected group becomes entangled in a chain of murders and she finds herself covering their tracks.

While not a main character, Cicely Tyson played an adored recurring character, Ophelia Harkson who was Annalise’s mother and essential to many of the show’s plots. Her character was protective and caring, a sweet addition to the show’s razor-sharp plot.

Tyson was been nominated for a Critic’s Choice Television Award and many others for her role in How to Get Away with Murder.

Starring in How to Get Away with Murder is Viola Davis as the main character Annalise Keating. Also featured are; Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter, Sherlock), Jack Falahee (Mercy Street), and Billy Brown (Dexter, Sons of Anarchy).

Cast members from the show have expressed their sympathies for Tyson’s loss.

On Instagram, Viola Davis shared an image of the two on set with a heartfelt message. She wrote to her, “You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream….because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself.”

Aja Naomi King who played another one of the “Keating Five” posted a black-and-white image of the actor. In her caption, she called Tyson a “Legend. Pioneer. Queen.”

Available on Netflix, How To Get Away With Murder spanned six seasons. It has won multiple accolades including NAACP Image Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a People’s Choice Award.

House of Cards

House of Cards is a fictionalized political series that follows the manipulative and power-hungry politician Frank Underwood as he works his way up the political ladder. The series is composed of six seasons.

Kevin Spacey starred in the show’s first five seasons as the main character before being dismissed after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Starring in House of Cards is Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984), Kate Mara (Pose, A Teacher), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man, This Is Where I Leave You), and Constance Zimmer (Shameless, Agents of SHIELD).

Tyson starred in three episodes of the series as Doris Jones in season four. The character is a retiring congresswoman who is shaping her daughter to take her place. This ambition is met with the dismay of Underwood’s wife who has been eyeing the position.

The Netflix synopsis for the show is:

Frank and Claire Underwood pursue absolute power in Washington, battling everyone in their way, including each other. House of Cards / Netflix

House of Cards was developed by Beau Willimon for Netflix. He adapted the show based on a British miniseries and a book of the same title.

All of the movies and shows listed are available for streaming on Netflix.