1899: Netflix releases new first-look images for upcoming series

Andreas Pietschmann stars as Eyk Larsen in 1899. Pic crdit: Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s German-language hit, Dark, can finally get their first look at some of the characters involved in this adventurous new series.

Previously, only a whole cast shot has been shared as they posed onboard the ship that will be the center of this new mystery series.

1899 will tell the story of various characters onboard a ship destined for New York. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn, according to the synopsis.

“Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

It is unclear exactly what happens, but there already seems to be a link to the Bermuda Triangle.

And while the trailer for the new series certainly gives off some Dark vibes, the show’s creators have already promised there will be no time-traveling in 1899.

First-look pics at 1899 released

Now, the streaming giant has released some first-look images of 1899 to give viewers more of a tease about what to expect.

Five images were shared detailing four of the characters, as well as an intriguing group shot.

As shown above, Dark actor Andreas Pietschmann will portray Eyk Larsen. English actor Emily Beecham will also appear in 1899 as Maura Franklin.

Emily Beecham stars as Maura Franklin in 1899. Pic credit: Netflix

Joining them will be Aneurin Barnard and Fflyn Edwards. According to Entertainment Weekly, Barnard will portray a character called Daniel, and Edwards will play Elliot.

Actors Aneurin Barnard and Fflyn Edwards will feature in 1899. Pic credits: Netflix

Finally, an image of various characters all looking concerned has been released. In this image, they appear to be standing in a grand hall as someone addresses them.

The picture shows actors Jonas Bloquet (who portrays Lucien), Mathilde Ollivier (Clémence), Rosalie Craig (Virginia), José Pimentão (Ramiro), Miguel Bernardeau, Gabby Wong (Yuk Je), and Isabella Wei (Ling Yi).

Jonas Bloquet, Mathilde Ollivier, Rosalie Craig, José Pimentão, Miguel Bernardeau, Gabby Wong, and Isabella Wei will all appear in 1899. Pic credit: Netflix

When will 1899 air?

No release date has yet been revealed for the first season of 1899. Although, it has been confirmed that viewers will be able to check it out sometime this year.

However, one of the show’s creators, Baran bo Odar, recently shared an Instagram update that confirmed attendees of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival would be the very first to lay eyes on the new series. Potentially, it is here that a premiere date for Netflix will be revealed.

“We are thrilled to share with you that 1899 will celebrate its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival,” bo Odar wrote.

Now, all fans must do is hold out until September to find out if a premiere date will be revealed for 1899 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

1899 will air on Netflix later in the year.