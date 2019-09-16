Will Sasha leave General Hospital or is she pregnant?

General Hospital fans who have been waiting for the truth to drop about Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) lie got their wish today. The conflicted vixen spilled all of the soapy beans to a gobsmacked Michael (Chad Duell), leaving the obvious question — Is Sasha leaving GH?

Two potential wrenches could foil that plot.

In case you missed it, the moment of truth was like a lightning bolt hitting poor, besotted Michael. He had no idea the woman, who at first was his friend with benefits, is such a low down dirty minx. Of course, the stakes are raised higher now that these two are in love, something that complicates the course of their relationship.

“I’m not Nina’s daughter,” Sasha blurted out sparing none of the awful details about Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) part in the mess. Just like clockwork, Valentin popped up with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Michael ran as fast as he could from the scene.

Will he make his departure from her orbit a permanent thing? That could be complicated if Sasha is pregnant!

That is entirely possible given the way these two have been enjoying each other’s company the past few weeks.

Having a bun in the oven would make Sasha’s departure unlikely, and even if she isn’t pregnant, there’s another good reason for her to stick around.

With the truth out there’s no reason for her not to become the face of Deception. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) has been filling her ears with flattery about being a top model and Sasha certainly has the looks for it. Nina is on board, wanting her “daughter” to be a famous cover girl.

Sasha doesn’t do anything so having a job will be a good, solid reason to keep her on the canvas. That and raising the next generation of Quartermaines!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.