Why is Days of our Lives not on today, and when does it return?

Days of our Lives has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats for the last couple of weeks. With the return of Sami (Alison Sweeney) and the crisis Marlena (Deidre Hall) is in, Salem has a lot going on.

There is no new episode of Days of our Lives today though. It is Labor Day and instead, NBC is airing a golf tournament. This is traditional with most holidays and being replaced by sports coverage.

Tomorrow, Days of our Lives will return with a brand new episode and the story in Salem will continue. There is so much more to work out with the situations happening, especially where the younger crowd is concerned.

This week is going to be full of chaos as the weekly spoilers have provided. Aside from what is happening with Marlena, there is definitely more focus on the growing intensity between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Abigail (Marci Miller).

Fans have been wondering what the fate of Marlena will be after Sami shot her. Will she be leaving Days of our Lives, or will she bounce back? Later this week, she will have a setback when John (Drake Hogestyn) finds her in dire straights.

An all-new episode of Days of our Lives will air tomorrow and as fall sweeps begin to roll, a lot more is going to happen in Salem.

