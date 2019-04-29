The Young and the Restless had a day of remembrance for Kristoff St. John on today’s episode. With the actors sitting around and discussing him on set, Victoria Rowell was there with Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Mishael Morgan, and Daniel Goddard.

Victoria Rowell played Drucilla Winters on The Young and the Restless for nearly two decades. She debuted on the show back in 1990 and left in 2007. While Rowell returned to pay tribute to Kristoff St. John, she was also able to work through some issues that had occurred over the decade she has been away from Genoa City.

Why did Victoria Rowell leave The Young and the Restless?

Back in 2007, Victoria Rowell decided to vacate the role of Drucilla Winters. She left on her own accord and then, filed a lawsuit. Rowell was fighting for more diversity and the lawsuit took everyone by surprise.

In fact, given the history that Victoria Rowell had with some of the cast members on The Young and the Restless, some of the long-time fans were shocked to learn she would take part in the Kristoff St. John tribute.

Will Victoria Rowell return?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Victoria Rowell would return if the door opened. She mentioned the question about a return was a little premature but noted that if the show decided to go that route she was open to it. In fact, she mentioned that Kristoff St. John tried to have her come back.

Drucilla Winters is presumed dead but that doesn’t mean anything. Even though the bad blood between Victoria Rowell and Michelle Stafford after a spit take was reportedly resolved, a return may not be in the cards. It was recently revealed that Stafford would be returning to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis once again.

Anything is possible and the important thing was that Victoria Rowell was present for the tribute to Kristoff St. John. He would have wanted her there, and she showed up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.