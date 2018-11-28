Why did Kiki leave General Hospital? Here’s what Hayley Erin is doing now

General Hospital fans were met with some very sad news today – Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) is dead! While the evidence that this was coming couldn’t be ignored, the fact that it was kept as secretive as it was stunned viewers.

Now, everyone is left wondering how Kiki’s death will affect those in Port Charles, and what Hayley is doing now.

After her final episode, Hayley posted a photo of herself on Instagram, saying “RIP Keeks” and thanking fans and the team behind General Hospital for all of their support.

Hayley has been filming another show, a fact that wasn’t kept a secret from fans — with the actress herself sharing updates on social media about the Pretty Little Liars spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Just two days ago, Erin shared a cast photo from the new show, which is slated to begin airing in May 2019.

It was initially believed that she would be able to juggle both roles, but it appears those plans have changed.

Earlier this month, Erin posted a cryptic message about how “lots of secrets” were being kept. Was that the last day she filmed at General Hospital?

I’ve been away from the social media’s for a minute, lots of life happening. Lots of secrets being kept. Just wanted to send love to anyone and everyone who needs it right now. ♥️ — Hayley Erin (@HayleyErin) November 10, 2018

Her final episode of General Hospital was an incredibly moving and emotional one for viewers, especially for those who are Kiki and Griffin (Matt Cohen) fans. Many took to Twitter after the episode ended to pay tribute to Hayley and how much she had brought to the show.

Talk about a @GeneralHospital episode that was a tear jerker. Port Charles will never be the same without Kiki. You will be missed @HayleyErin — Becky (@townmother) November 28, 2018

@HayleyErin @GeneralHospital I’m so sad to see Kiki killed. You more than made that part your own and I was looking forward to seeing her future. Yours looks incredibly bright with your new series. Best of luck, you and your character will be missed. xo — Janie Miller (@RockOnAncientQn) November 28, 2018

Kiki’s death was also a huge shock for other characters on the show. When Griffin was asked to help Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) confirm the woman in her bed was dead, his whole world was turned upside down.

The investigation and the fallout may haunt Port Charles for the foreseeable future.

As for what’s next for Hayley Erin, she will definitely be a part of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Could she have more projects in the works? That’s certainly a possibility considering her previous tweet mentioning how “lots of secrets” were being kept.

For now, General Hospital fans are left to mourn Hayley Erin’s portrayal as Kiki Jerome. It looks like it will be an emotional few days in Port Charles, so make sure to watch with tissues nearby.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.