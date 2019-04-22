Who plays Jett Slade on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless featured the smooth singing of newbie Jett Slade (Gilbert Glenn Brown) today when Society opened. Thrilled after the sizzling performance, fans are now wondering who plays Jett Slade on Y&R and we have the exciting info!

Gilbert Glenn Brown is new to daytime, but the handsome and charming actor has film and television credits to including Stranger Things and The Resident.

Brown’s latest role on Y&R as Jett Slade comes at a pivotal time for the CBS soap. He’s been seen sparingly over the last few days, but today, he made his grand entrance in Genoa City. He is Ana’s (Loren Lott) dad and an old school R&B artist who’s been struck by illness.

You wouldn’t know it by his striking performance though, he wowed the pants off the crowd. And, as befits any suave, long-lost soap character, the rumor is he’s got some bombshell secrets from his past. Who and what will be involved in his upcoming storyline? We can’t wait to find out!

What we do know is that Jett Slade needs medical care from Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Both are now living in Devon’s penthouse making for some interesting pillow talk.

Today, Devon removed his wedding ring and told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) that she looks like a million bucks.

Spoiler alert: We know where this is going!

Jett’s performance was somewhat marred by the antics of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman), who spent plenty of time fighting over their mutual business interests. In fact, Devon threatened to sue if they ever ruined another event for him!

Jett’s push into the spotlight on Y&R comes during the same week that the show pays tribute to the late Kristoff St. John who played Neil Winters for years.

How will Jett figure into the upcoming story arc? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.