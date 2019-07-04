Which soaps are preempted on the Fourth of July? General Hospital airing rerun today, but otherwise good news for fans

If you’re wondering how America’s celebration of Independence Day will affect your favorite soap operas, we’ve got all you need to know!

But first, how about a fun Fourth of July fact? Did you know that Thomas Jefferson changed the wording of the Declaration of Independence from “the pursuit of property” to “the pursuit of happiness?”

Now, speaking of happiness, which soaps air new episodes and which show airs a repeat? Let’s take a look at what The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of our Lives, and General Hospital have to offer.

CBS is treating fans to all new episodes of both soaps! A new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airs and no doubt will feature all of your favorite characters having fun as they celebrate the holiday. Then again, not everyone will feel like celebrating. The death of Emma (Nia Sioux) is a dark cloud that hangs over several lives.

The Young and the Restless is also airing a new episode, which is likely to bring drama if last year’s episode was any indication.

Keeping up the trend, Days of our Lives is also set to showcase a new episode.

Breaking the trend this year is General Hospital. Although a new episode will not air, an encore episode will be shown, so General Hospital fans can still get their fix in between fireworks.

The episode will be a fiery one, as it originally aired March 8 when the Ryan (Job Lindstrom) shenanigans were in full swing. Expect to see the climax on the bridge where the evildoer jumped into the frigid waters below.