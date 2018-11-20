What happened to Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, is she leaving the show?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have noticed that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been a bit MIA from the show lately, with one notable, nearly naked exception, and wondering if Steffy is leaving?

It’s a natural question given the small amount of air time that Steffy has been given, plus fans know that Wood recently announced that she and husband Elan Ruspoli are expecting their first child!

While some fans had been speculating that Wood was indeed pregnant, it wasn’t until her confirmation that the rumor became truth!

Will Wood’s real-life pregnancy affect her status on B&B? There’s no way to know at this point in time. Neither Wood nor show brass have spilled any beans or deets regarding her status.

But we can spill some fabulous details about Steffy’s adventures this week, as the new mom tries to navigate the holidays with her baby daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: What’s in store for Steffy?

First off, Steffy is feeling a bit glum about her situation. She is thrilled to be a mom but not so thrilled that her baby daddy Liam (Scott Clifton) ran off with her frenemy Hope (Annika Noelle) and got her pregnant, too.

In a weird twist of fate Lope gets wind of Steffy’s predicament and low mood. Since it is the time to make merry and be jolly, they decide to do the right thing and include her in their holiday plans. One happy extended family, right?

Later Steffy and Hope will join forces and put aside their tension to make this a very happy Thanksgiving for their loved ones. Yes, it’s that time again, when everyone gathers around Eric’s (John McCook) massive dinner table, with enforced seating, and is made to say why they like the person sitting next to them. Not!

Why the clan continues to endure this hokey and awkward tradition is anyone’s guess. But they do. The turkey must be to die for.

So Steffy and Hope decide to make up the seating chart (aka torture device) and you will not believe what they come up with! Let’s just say that this year the stuffing and gravy may end up on people’s heads instead of on their forks!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.