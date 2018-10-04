What happened to Sharon on The Young and the Restless? Is she leaving the show?

The Young and the Restless fans are waiting with breathless anticipation for the fate of Shick’s latest (and greatest?) wedding. But, the biggest questions are what happened to Sharon on The Young, and the Restless and is she leaving the show?

That’s because yesterday, Sharon (Sharon Case) kept the guests waiting, leading Victor (Eric Braeden) to surmise, that she actually had stood up her main man, Nick (Joshua Morrow).

It sure looked that way, what with the confused guests murmuring amongst themselves and poor Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) wailing in her dad’s arms that nothing ever turns out right for her family!

Poor Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is even sent to chase down the missing bride who is not only absent, but not returning phone calls. Of course, Mariah knows exactly what happened, she told Sharon that Nick slept with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) prior to the nuptials!

But at the last minute, Sharon arrives in all of her beautiful white splendor (really, white?) and cues the officials to get the show on the road, pronto!

Aw, tears of sorrow turn to joy as Shick take their places at the top of the altar. Whew, that was a close one! But wait, there’s more!

Nick goes first, proclaiming his everlasting, undying love for the one and only Sharon. What a hoot, Sharon knows otherwise! Under any other circumstances his crafted words may have been momentous, but not now.

Then, it’s Sharon’s turn. Yes, she has tears in her lovely eyes, but they are rage-filled not joyous drops. Just like a skilled surgeon Sharon slices and dices Nick into a million little pieces, in front of his horrified family and friends.

You go girl! Sharon drops the scandalous bombshell that her husband to be and his ex have been oh so naughty, and everyone’s jaw drops!

Now that we know what happened to Sharon on The Young and the Restless, the burning question is, is she leaving the show in the wake of her ultimate humiliation and pain?

Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.