The Young and the Restless week ahead: Returning characters bring shock and awe to Genoa City

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week teases that shock waves reverberate throughout Genoa City as a favorite son returns to town, a favorite daughter makes a delicious offer, and a baddie does something that could spell disaster for a prominent family.

Think you know what happens next? You may be surprised!

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is back and has a scintillating offer for her new kin, Theo (Tyler Johnson)—won’t Kyle (Michael Mealor) be pleased! Kyle is having a major case of cousin envy, and Ashley’s proposition may or may not be akin to pouring salt in the wound.

What does she have in mind for the newest branch on the family tree? “Come work for me in Paris,” she coos to the awestruck Theo.

Meanwhile, a blast from the past has a couple of ladies gobsmacked. Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) is back in Genoa City, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Red (Michelle Stafford) look positively shocked to see the handsome gent in person.

For his part, Chance is cool and nonchalant as he tells Amanda, “You must be my lawyer.” This is about to get interesting, folks!

Leave it to Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) to stir the pot, as several people are appalled by his bad behavior and lack of manners.

Trying to shake down Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has not worked, and so he makes a drastic move that enrages Adam (Mark Grossman).

“You’re going to have to shoot me before I leave this hotel without my family!” Adam tells the tall, dark and handsome cad as a stunned Chelsea and Abby (Melissa Ordway) watch on in horror.

Chelsea has something that Simon wants, but next week, Simon has something both Chelsea and Adam want. Who will win in the end?

That remains to be seen as a devilish Simon taunts Adam by saying, “Want to be a hero? Ok!” and then reaches for his waistband.

Does he have a gun hidden there?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.