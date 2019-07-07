The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Adam frame Chelsea for Calvin’s murder?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for July 8 to 12 promise that there is foul play going down among friends and lovers, and who comes out on top is anyone’s guess!

The explosive video tease showing the scandalous events that unfold this week will amaze you, and not just because not everyone in Genoa City is above board and honest, even when they purport themselves to be!

Poor Chelsea, (Melissa Claire Egan) no sooner had her ever-loving husband popped into town to surprise her than he winds up dead. Calvin Boudreau (John Burke) barely had time to introduce himself to her exes before he became a permanent ex. The million dollar question on everyone’s mind is — was he murdered or did he pass from natural causes? The couple had argued before his death, with Calvin taking Adam’s side.

Is Chelsea mourning his death? That’s hard to know. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) may think she’s the one who did the gent in.

“Foul play? Murder? Paul is treating me like a suspect,” she wails. Well, it doesn’t help that Paul finds her in the arms of Nick (Joshua Morrow) when the body is wheeled away.

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS She lost her husband…will Chelsea’s ex sell her out? Find out this week on Y&R! Posted by The Young and the Restless on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) has no sympathy for Chelsea. He is questioned about what he knows and appears to squeal like a pigeon. Even Paul is incredulous, asking him if he is really implicating Chelsea as a murderer.

Adam tells Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), “Chelsea’s keeping my son from me, she’s about to find out what a mistake that is.” Even steely Phyllis is amazed, “I didn’t realize you were that cold,” she says, and he looks pleased.

Later the heat descends even more and Chelsea can only lament, “I just feel like the walls are closing in.”

Is the unseen man she’s talking to about to help her bust out of this miserable turn of events?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.