The Young and the Restless spoilers: Secrets and lies threaten to burn down relationships

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week promises that secrets and lies will have a way of coming out when the residents of Genoa City get up to their old tricks. Is it possible that a chef has a bun in the oven? Will a blast from the past will reveal sordid secrets that were better left alone?

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) may get more dirt than they anticipated as they set out to write the Abbott family history. Each is puzzled when a clue leads them to think that there is a connection between Dina (Marla Adams) and Stuart Brooks, a man from her past. Dina mentions him in passing, leaving the siblings to wonder what else she was up to that they didn’t know about.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) continue to dance around their sketchy romance. He pops back up for coffee, but Sharon wants to know if he also wants a second date. Both look like awkward teens—let’s get this romance off the ground already!

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) may be on to something when she asks Lola (Sasha Calle) if she could be pregnant given her sudden symptoms of dizziness, food aversion, and nausea. This would complicate a few things and not just because Lola needs to be in the kitchen most of the day!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is trying to get ahead in the corporate world. Does he have enough time to be a doting dad, too? We’re also seeing friction between them about Theo (Tyler Johnson), which could put a further strain on their relationship.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) may have inadvertently revealed herself when she blurts out, “I cannot wait for this whole case to be over, I should have never let that old jerk get me into this,” an admission which Devon (Bryton James) hears and wants to question her about.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.