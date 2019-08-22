The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael sprints to the dark side

The Young and the Restless fans who are used to seeing Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) in his white knight armor will have to get used to seeing him in a dark hat for a change.

Has Adam’s (Mark Grossman) negative influence rubbed off on his former lawyer?

Breaking a land-speed record, Michael is now D.A. of Genoa City. He and wife Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) are celebrating his coup at Crimson Lights when newly refreshed Victor pops up to ask what his first move will be.

Michael informs him that he will duly follow the law. Victor warns the new D.A. not to cross the Newmans, which has to be a threat to a government official, right?

Lauren’s worried about what Michael may have stepped into. She has no idea, but her suspicions are right on. The couple’s world is about to be rocked upside down by what Michael does next.

No one will see his duplicity coming. Michael takes Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) aside and informs him of a special mission that must be handled on the down-low. He wants him to serve an arrest warrant. Rey agrees, but you will not believe who the target is—his sister-in-law Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson)!

The town was not prepared for this, has Michael gone mad or is he power-hungry?

He and Lauren recently had a conversation, in which it was inferred that he took the position to bring down Adam. If that’s the case, he has a funny way of showing it by arresting a member of his own family.

Indeed, this move puts his relationship with his brother, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) on blast. When Kevin finds out what his brother has done, he punches him for his betrayal.

What will Lauren have to say about this travesty? Michael could end up losing all that is dear to him in his quest to bring Adam to justice.

Will it be worth it in the end?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.