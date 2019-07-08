The Young and the Restless: Nate needs a date!

The Young and the Restless’ hunky heartthrob Nate (Sean Dominic) is ready to mingle but still single, exactly why? This grade-A surgeon is at the top of his field but languishing in the romance department, and it’s not for a lack of beautiful, smart Genoa City women. It’s mind-boggling that this very eligible bachelor doesn’t have a hot story of his own.

Instead, we see poor Nate constantly interacting with other characters by either offering advice or a shoulder to lean on.

Today he had the ear of two gorgeous women, but all that transpired was some sobbing and commiserating.

First, unattached Ana (Loren Lott) grabbed his ear. She went on and on about Devon (Bryton James) not trusting her business decisions. If she spent half the time executing sound decisions as she does whining about her lack of status, maybe she’d have more power. Good old Nate doled out some sage advice about being patient and playing nice. Boring!

Next, he approached kind-hearted Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and offered to listen as she vented about losing a patient. Not once did either bat an eyelash at the other, although the subject matter really didn’t lend itself. Still, what’s it going to take get this guy a romance?

Whatever is going on, or not, with Abby (Melissa Ordway) doesn’t count as romance either, by the way.

When Nate came back to town, it was to treat Victor’s (Eric Braeden) latest and greatest illness. That was eons ago, and now Victor is on his second major illness with Nate as the doctor on duty.

Is this all that Nate is going to do on Y&R, dispense tea and sympathy? If so, what a waste! There are so many plot possibilities for Nate, and for the immensely talented Sean Dominic who deserves a front-burner storyline, stat!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.