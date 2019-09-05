The Young and the Restless: Kola on the rocks with a bun in the oven?

Well, that was a quickie honeymoon for Kola on The Young and the Restless. Are these two mismatched millennials sunk before their ship has a chance to sail?

It certainly appeared that way after a gobsmacked Kyle (Michael Mealor) was given the keys to the kingdom by daddy dearest, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Jack is on the road, looking to find himself, and put his son in charge.

Kyle has inherited the title of interim CEO at Jabot, but he may have inherited a whole lot more than he bargained for.

His first day on the job was spent in a suit and tie in the company of Summer (Hunter King). This is either a trade-up or a trade-down depending on who you think is more suitable for Kyle—Summer or Lola (Sasha Calle). Do you prefer buttoned-up Kyle or Hawaiian shirt Kyle?

Fans are about to find out which version of himself Kyle prefers, and by the looks of it, he’s mighty pleased sitting in the big boy chair.

Also pleased is Summer, who canceled her date with Theo (Tyler Johnson) to stick by Kyle’s side and dish business deets. Who needs to get dressed up and party with a major himbo when you can hash out stats with your ex whom you’ve never gotten over?

Jack cornered Kyle at the Abbott mansion and stunned him with the shocking news of his upward mobility. How will Lola feel about Kyle’s sudden rise in the boardroom with Summer by his side?

All of this jaw-dropping action is sure to rub Lola the wrong way, right after packing up her wedding gown. Will she have news that shocks her new hubby? Lola is a master chef in the kitchen, could it be that she also has a bun in the oven?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.