The Young and the Restless: Judah Mackey cast as Connor Newman

The Young and the Restless fans will soon see Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) son Connor back in town after much wrangling over where, and with whom, he belongs.

Judah Mackey debuts on Y&R in the role of Connor next week, taking over for Gunner and Ryder Gadbois. This will be Mackey’s daytime debut as well, although he has several credits to his name.The young thespian has appeared in What/If and Criminal Minds.

Little Connor has a convoluted back story. Originally thought to have been fathered by another man, the truth, as it always does on soaps, eventually came out.

After he was conceived, Chadam was off-again in their tumultuous relationship. Although she tried to tell Adam the good news, she never quite got around to it.

Long story short, a paternity test was done after Adam got suspicious, and voila, he discovered he has a mini-me.

But, wait, there’s more! Soon after this happy event happened, Adam “died.” Of course, that was a falsehood, he wasn’t blown to bits in a cabin fire after all!

Connor’s return will no doubt reintroduce all sorts of dramatic tension between Chadam, who are at odds over the boy’s future and what’s best for him.

Chelsea just learned her deceased husband left Connor a trust fund and her a wad of cash, which could complicate things for the boy.

It will be interesting to see how Adam approaches Connor as his ego is currently bruised after a failed custody fight with his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) over Christian.

Does he have it in him to try and fight for Connor after he didn’t win custody of Christian, or will his failure make him more determined than ever to be proud papa?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.