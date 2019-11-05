The Bold and the Beautiful’s Kiara Barnes guests on The Price is Right

Kiara Barnes is following in the stilettos of her The Bold and the Beautiful costar Denise Richards (Shauna) by pulling a guest gig on The Price is Right.

You can catch Barnes in today’s episode, and by all accounts, she is a natural as a spokesmodel.

During the top-rated show, Barnes will be available to graciously present the items that the lucky contestants are bidding on.

You may have seen Denise Richards on The Price is Right yesterday, where her beauty accentuated the set.

Preceding both stars’ appearances was fellow B&B’er Courtney Hope (Sally) who did her own guest gig back in October. Hope’s was an extended appearance, lasting for several days.

Eagle-eyed fans know that the sudser and the game show have a history of talent crossovers. Hopefully, you caught the hilarious scene on B&B where former game show host Bob Barker guest starred and got into a hilariously physical altercation with Liam (Scott Clifton).

But the cross-over fun doesn’t stop there. B&B’s sister soap, The Young and the Restless, has also gotten into the spirited action, with Melissa Ordway (Abby) having guested on the game show. And, if you were watching Y&R yesterday, you discovered that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is an ardent The Price is Right fan, as he cheerfully told his wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

So, what does B&B have in store for the multi-talented Barnes? At the moment she appears to be hooked up with dastardly Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and his bid to ruin Bridge and take over Forrester. That’s her claim to fame, as she’s been left by her previous boyfriend and is unemployed after her part in the disastrous baby switch plot.

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.