The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam issues Hope an ultimatum and Thomas finds out

The Bold and the Beautiful will feature a proposal next week, but it will come with a price. Happily ever after is going to cost one couple, especially with what the ultimatum issued entails.

Liam (Scott Clifton) was threatened by Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on Friday’s episode and next week, he is going to take matters into his own hands. He knows the dire situation that is at hand but will his solution be the right one?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is trying to work with Thomas and co-parent Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) amicably, She is under the impression that he has moved on with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). When Liam proposes, Hope will be shocked by what he is asking of her.

The ultimatum is that Liam wants to marry Hope, but she will need to cut ties with Thomas and Douglas. While this isn’t an unreasonable request given what he knows, springing it on his lady love like that wasn’t the way to go.

Thomas is going to be furious when he finds out that Liam wants Hope to cut ties with him and his son. There will be a physical altercation, something that isn’t surprising given the stern threat on Friday at Forrester.

In the promo video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam walks out on Hope as she calls for him to return. With all of the chaos and her reluctance to concede to the ultimatum, Lope may be in a very dangerous situation. Hope begs him to not issue the stipulations and that doesn’t stop him.

After months of the Thomas/Hope game, things are finally starting to come to a close. February sweeps are just a few weeks away. With those on the horizon, big things are about to go down.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.