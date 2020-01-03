The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam proposes to Hope, Thomas schemes, and Collin debuts

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that a lot is happening at Forrester. There will be some hurt feelings, a proposal, and a brief reconnection.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is working in overdrive to get to Hope (Annika Noelle). His use of Zoe (Kiara Barnes) may blow up in his face, but, for now, he is going for it. By the end of the week, Hope will be in a tough spot and her decision could cost her everything.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to get asked out by a new man. Collin (Oli Green) will debut next week and his eyes are fixed on the Forrester princess. Of course, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants her to be with Liam (Scott Clifton) and lets that be known.

As all of the chaos unfolds, Thomas is working on his sneaky plan. He threatens Liam next week and it is a serious situation. When he tells Steffy what her brother said to him, she is not happy. Confronting her brother isn’t something she wanted to do, but after everything he has done, it is necessary.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants her husband to come home. While the two are working on reconnecting, things go sideways. What will the couple choose to do? Will Thomas interfere even further in the Bridge relationship?

Liam will propose to Hope, but with conditions. Thomas gets wind of what the Spencer boy said and he is furious. It is time for him to ramp up the pursuit of Hope, leaving things to get messy toward the end of the week. Will this be a situation where Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) gets the short end of the stick? It seems like that is exactly where this is heading.

Be sure to tune in and see what next week has in store, especially as the show gears up for February sweeps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.