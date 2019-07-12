The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Xander uncovers a clue, Bridge breaks up for good?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that as July winds on, the specter of August sweeps gets bigger and bigger and bigger!

There are a lot of special surprises in store for the coming days, but we can tell you that one character who seemed to be in the most danger, is safe—for now. One happy couple could be on the chopping block and in the line of fire.

Who wins and who loses as the summer winds on? Let’s find out!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have some hard choices to make. While they are a married couple, their daughters are pulling them in different directions. Neither wants their kid to be on the losing end of Liam (Scott Clifton), but unless the monogamy laws change in California, one lovely lady will be left out in the cold.

In the meantime, Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) antics threaten to tank their union. Spoilers reveal that next week he continues his outlandish campaign to win over Hope (Annika Noelle). But if Brooke and Liam have their way, he will be thwarted not rewarded.

There is one happy ray of sunshine to report, Xander (Adain Bradley) is still alive. Apparently, all of his huffing and puffing was just bluffing. He threatened to tell Hope the truth about the baby swap, he threatened to leave Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and he threatened to turn Thomas into the police.

In the end, he did none of these things, and perhaps it’s for the best. He is determined to solve the riddle of Emma’s (Nia Sioux) death, and he can’t very well do that from beyond the grave. He has GPS info and eyewitness accounts that link Thomas to Emma’s demise, but will he need to form an alliance with a shocking someone in order to put Thomas behind bars?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.