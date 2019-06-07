The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam confronts Thomas, Xander acts manically

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise a complication that will leave lives altered forever. It looks like a good guy is the fall guy, while a bad guy gets exactly what he wants. Let’s not waste another minute before spilling all of the delicious dirt that’s fit to print!

The Lope drama is hanging by a thread. Who would have thought that with Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) crazy fits of conscience and Zoe’s exhortations to keep quiet, that Xander (Adain Bradley) would play so prominently in the plot?

But that’s exactly what happens as the baby switch drama ramps up, hopefully coming to a merciful close. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) doesn’t want the truth to emerge because it would implicate her father. Flo doesn’t want the truth to come out because it will ruin her beautiful new Logan life.

But let’s not forget Shauna (Denise Richards) who could have the most at stake in silencing the truth monger. She has no blood ties to the Logans as Flo does, and she seems pretty pleased with her seat on the gravy train.

Dark spoilers hint that Xander will meet with a most unfortunate fate for his actions. We know that he rashly bursts into the room as Lope are about to sign the annulment papers. But will he be able to spill the beans about their very much alive baby?

Bridge will have a tumultuous time dealing with the fallout of Lope’s fate. Each is affected through their daughter’s involvement with Liam (Scott Clifton), and no one is happy with the outcome. Does this pave the way for hot-blooded Shauna to sink her hooks into the Dressmaker?

Isn’t it about time we see more of Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) now that they’re back on the bliss train? Be careful what you wish for, this union may not turn out the way fans thought it would!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.