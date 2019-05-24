The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Flo’s conscience dives, Steffy makes a move, and Ridge is concerned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that some scheming goes down with one hell-bent dad eager to have his way with the woman he loves. Can anyone stop him before he ruins lives that will forever be altered by his rash actions?

If there ever was a soap kid who should be SORAS’d, it’s Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). It’s not his fault, but his presence is making all sorts of things and people go haywire. Next week, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) keeps up his campaign to get his son a replacement mommy.

Hope (Annika Noelle) keeps swooning over the little tyke, feeling guilty because he misses his mom. Really, if TPTB just made Douglas a teen, all of the silly drama that’s making Thomas and Hope look deranged would end.

Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) concern for Thomas grows. He tried to make him see the light about his wackiness, but it doesn’t work.

In the meantime, the repercussions of Hope’s pushing Liam (Scott Clifton) away ripple downstream. Now that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) back, she stakes her claim.

How long can Batie’s happiness last? There may be a big, big, obstacle coming down the pike that spikes any chance of happily ever after for these two.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) will not see what’s coming, and it could change lives in more ways than one.

Does this have anything to do with Shauna (Dennis Richards)? Although Bill ended up saying no to her temptations, it wasn’t like he wasn’t weighing his options!

In case you missed it, Dollar Bill was half naked before his conscience kicked in and he remembered that he loves Katie.

Shauna has got to partner up with someone sooner or later. Could it be Eric (John McCook) she has her eye on now that she’s living with him and Quinn (Rena Sofer)?

Quinn may be too busy meddling in her son’s life to realize what is happening right under her own nose!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.