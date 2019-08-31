The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill wants Thomas to pay for his misdeeds

The Bold and the Beautiful promises to keep the drama rolling next week. With everything that has unraveled in August, viewers are waiting on the edge of their seats for the next dramatic thing to happen.

Thomas woke up on Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. This is going to make plenty of people happy, including Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who has been on the receiving end of Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) accusations that she may have intentionally caused harm to his son. Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is already trying to ask questions, and things looked pretty intense.

There is a lot that needs to be resolved regarding the baby swap. So many people need to pay, with Thomas being on that seemingly never-ending list. He was also implicated in Emma’s (Nia Sioux) death, and it looks like that will be addressed as well.

Bill (Don Diamont) is hell-bent on revenge. He wants Ridge’s son to pay for his crimes against his son, Liam (Scott Clifton) and his former daughter-in-law, Hope (Annika Noelle). The time they lost with their daughter and each other is something they can never get back. What lengths will Bill go to? He will show up in the hospital, but will he allow Thomas to live another day?

Brooke and Ridge may never recover from what happened. She is so focused on how her daughter was wronged, not even showing compassion for the crisis his son has been dealing with. Let’s not forget Thomas’ wife died, and despite them not being romantically involved at the time, it was still a loss. Did that put more pressure on him and lead to his compromised mental state?

As next week unfolds, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will know more about where the next sweeps period will head. With the secret about Beth out, where will the writers go next?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

