The Bold and the Beautiful rumor: Distraught Ridge turns to Shauna?

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ridge and Brooke have been through hell and high water (including her marriage to his dad Eric), but their kids are an especially sore spot between them.

His daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been back in town two minutes and she’s already coming between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Brooke’s daughter Hope (Annika Noelle). Do you ever wonder who would win in the octagon?

Anyway, as typically happens, Ridge thinks that Steffy should bag Liam while Brooke thinks that Hope deserves the trophy. Are there no other men in town?

This friction will sizzle and simmer over the coming days and nights. You can’t want happiness for your own daughter at your spouse’s expense, even in soaps.

Ridge and Brooke are at a crossroads. When she tells him about Hope ending her union, she puts the blame on Ridge’s son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Ridge is sorry for her stress, but he won’t castigate Thomas.

Brooke wants to hear none of it. She feels sorry for the single dad but doesn’t believe Hope is the answer to all of his problems.

When Brooke put her foot down and demanded Ridge tell Thomas to back off, Ridge says, no can do. Brooke is shocked and peeved.

How convenient that there’s a new hot babe in town that Ridge can twist a red string into a ring for!

Maybe he even still has Katie’s (Heather Tom) cast off. Anyway, there’s been a lot of fan speculation about which wildebeest sexy Shauna (Denise Richards) will be paired with.

The choices are all drool-worthy, as would befit such a gorgeous and peppy gal. For a while, it looked like Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) and Shauna might hit the sheets, but Bill remembered he loves Katie.

Now that she’s under Eric’s (John McCook) roof, rumor is running rampant that Shauna and the silver fox will tango.

But really, the pairing that makes the most sense is Shauna and Ridge. Every time he catches a hiccup in his relationships, he goes looking for greener pastures.

Get ready folks, it looks like a Sidge pairing is just a matter of time!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.