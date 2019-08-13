Kelly Monaco speaks out on Billy Miller: Was he fired from General Hospital?

Billy Miller announced his departure from General Hospital a few weeks ago. It came by way of Twitter since he doesn’t use social media on his own. Unfortunately, that was the only statement that came and there were no details about why he was leaving or when his final airdate would be.

Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller have been close friends. They were paired together on General Hospital when he was tapped to play Jason Morgan following Steve Burton’s exit from the role. Then, he was changed to play Drew Cain, Jason’s twin when Burton returned to the ABC soap.

Drew and Sam were a huge couple and developed a fan base for their on-screen and off-screen relationship. “DreAm” and “Killy” were often seen trending on social media and General Hospital viewers were saddened to learn they were pairing her back up with Jason.

Up until now, Kelly Monaco has been quiet about the exit of Billy Miller. She popped up on Twitter and commented on the situation, though she didn’t provide much insight. Monaco alluded to the fact that General Hospital fans were under a misconception about his departure, but didn’t elaborate. Could it be that Miller was fired?

I feel like I have to address this situation. #BillyMiller ‘s untimely departure from #gh. Honestly, I can not come up with the words to describe how I feel about this decision… a decision that may not be what our audience thinks to be true. I’m heartbroken… more to come. — Kelly Monaco (@kellymonaco1) August 12, 2019

The timing of Billy Miller’s exit is interesting. He should be leaving at some point this month as it was rumored his final day taping was at the end of July. Typically General Hospital tapes two weeks in advance, so in the next few weeks, Drew Cain should be leaving Port Charles.

She called Billy Miller’s departure untimely in her tweet which has some viewers wondering just what went down behind the scenes. His exit was rumored for several weeks, and once it was confirmed, many assumed it was contractual. Of course, with Oscar (Garren Stitt) dead, Drew’s story was running out.

At this point, everything is speculation about Billy Miller. Kelly Monaco promised there was more to come and General Hospital viewers are anxiously awaiting her return to Twitter.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.