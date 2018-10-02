Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller celebrate General Hospital anniversaries ‘Killy’ style!

Time flies when you’re having fun, and that could not be truer than it is for General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller. This talented couple portrays Sam and Drew on ABC’s super sudser and Monaco shared an awesome pic on her Twitter showing the two surrounded by bright and festive balloons, plus a gorgeous cake and specially made donuts. What’s the occasion?

This year marks Monaco’s 15th and Miller’s 4th year on the soap respectively, which is where they met and began their real-life friendship.

Always gracious and giving with her fans, Monaco thanked her amazing fan base for, “going on this crazy journey with us.”

In return viewers were more than delighted to shower the beautiful brunette with heartfelt compliments and congratulations, ranging from, “it was our pleasure sweetie,” to “you have no idea the joy you bring to fans.”

One fan kept it short and simple and sweet, writing simply, “The QUEEN and King.”

It’s our anniversary! I’m 15 he’s 4. Thank you to all of our awesome fans @GeneralHospital for going on this crazy journey with us. I have been more than blessed to get to laugh, cry and play a superhero in stilettos. Cheers to 15 more #kelly15 #Free2Luv #gh #SkysTheLimit #killy pic.twitter.com/oZ8Y7BSHYu — Kelly Monaco (@kellymonaco1) October 1, 2018

Monaco is a former Baywatch star as well a Playboy Playmate of the Month back in 1997. But the girl can dance as well as act! Monaco has the distinction of being the first champion on Dancing with the Stars (2005). Prior to GH, she played Livvie Locke on the now-defunct ABC sudser Port Charles and crossed over to her current role when the show was canceled.

Miller was already known to soap fans when he joined GH as Jason Morgan (now Drew Cain). Miller previously played Billy Abbott on CBS’s The Young and the Restless where he was a fan favorite. Prior to that, the handsome star played Richie Novak on the now-defunct soap, All My Children. Miller won two Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on Y&R, in 2010 and in 2013.

Since her arrival in Port Charles on October 1, 2003, Sam has seen it all including finding her long-lost mom and her eternal love, Jason (Steve Burton) Morgan. Along the way the one-time con artist came to know her biological father as well, Julian Jerome (William deVry).

These days Sam is content to work as a P.I. and raise her family, although she has been through the wringer after a failed romance with Drew. When Drew initially arrived in town, it was thought he was the real Jason Morgan, but we know he is actually Drew, Jason’s twin whose memories were cruelly erased and replaced with Jason’s. Jason later returned to town, making for quite the confusion for the townsfolk, most of all Sam!

What does the future hold for Sam and Drew? These days each has moved on and is trying to start a new life with new partners. Sam and Stone Cold are slowly making their way back to each other, although it isn’t fast enough for diehard JaSam fans!

Elsewhere, Drew has his hands full with his newly found son, Oscar (Garren Stitt) who is tragically dying of cancer.

Off camera, the story is much happier, with Monaco and Miller sharing a contented and joyful friendship.

Congratulations you two, we wish you both every happiness!

