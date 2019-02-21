J.T. returns to haunt Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Just in case you missed the news yesterday, it’s been confirmed that Thad Luckinbill is back on The Young and the Restless as J.T. Hellstrom.

For those wondering if the devastatingly handsome star will be playing J.T. or another nefarious character, rest assured, the show seems to have confirmed the inevitable with the tweet: “Spotted On Set! J.T. taking a coffee break. Stay Tuned!”

The news is a long time coming, with J.T.’s demise considered by many fans to be premature. And indeed, so it seems that the wife abusing cad has been somewhere all this time, probably hiding in the Newman walls, sneaking out to plant evidence about his “killer.”

We last saw the blond hunk last April, so it’s been almost a year that this storyline has dragged on. Of course, in July 2018, there was a credible J.T. sighting, but alas, it was Nick (Joshua Morrow) in a J.T. mask.

At that time, Nick had no way of knowing that his mom had whacked the cad with a fireplace poker. However, once J.T.’s body disappeared from the park grave that he was dumped in, fans got the soapy sense that a back from the dead plot was on the horizon!

Luckinbill’s first airdate has not been announced, but his debut will no doubt rock Genoa City to its core.

Speaking of fantastic Y&R news, yesterday was an epic day in the history of the show. If you have not watched the episode that aired, a tribute to 40 years of Nikki Newman, don’t delay!

The entire episode is devoted to the wonderful work of the beautiful actress and you’ll travel way back to when Nikki was a wide-eyed teenager, all the way through to her current jail stint.

Oh, and yes, a healthy dose of Victor (Eric Braeden) and his marvelous mustache is liberally sprinkled throughout!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.