Nikki Newman tribute praised by Y&R fans, and don’t worry…Melody Thomas Scott isn’t leaving!

Fans have heaped praise on today’s The Young and the Restless Nikki Newman tribute episode which celebrated the 40th anniversary of Melody Thomas Scott playing the character.

Some feared the tribute meant Nikki was leaving Y&R, but that’s not the case. The episode was simply honoring Thomas Scott and the pivotal role she has played in the iconic soap.

The tribute saw Newman in jail as she wrote a letter to her grandchildren to share all the main events from her life, and included flashbacks that brought on a heavy dose of nostalgia for fans.

Viewers praised the tribute online, and heaped praise on Scott for her portrayal of Nikki Newman over the years — which has seen the character go through more than a few changes.

An entire episode of Nikki flashbacks? I'm in heaven!!! Thank you @YandR_CBS for celebrating this special day. #YR would never be the same without @MelodyThomasSco and her 40 years of bringing Nikki Newman to life. I hope you're going to do the same thing for @EBraeden next year! — Erianna (@erianna16) February 20, 2019

Nikki Newman had some good hair! They used to keep it slayed in the 90s #YR — Smitty aka Cliff (@Smitty_1911) February 20, 2019

This was a fabulous episode that brought back many great memories & showcased the many talents of @MelodyThomasSco! I especially ❤️seeing the late, great Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John on my screen again. Miss them dearly. Congratulations Melody on 40 yrs of Nikki Newman! 👏🏻 — Lisa Coxwell (@LisieC123) February 20, 2019

Oh My @YandR_CBS I have watched Y&R since I was little… That tribute to Melody Thomas Scott and her playing Nikki Newman was awesome and brought back some great memories… — Heather Braswell (@H_Braswell5) February 20, 2019

Ah, the big blue plate makes an appearance in this tribute show to Nikki Newman! #YR @tommiecas — Judy (@carlyandjack) February 20, 2019

Wow! Nikki Newman was giving Erica Kane a run for her money in the marriage department. #YR #AMC #AllMyChildren — Me, myself, & I (@whoknowstv) February 20, 2019

Cheers 🥂 to Melody Thomas Scott for playing Nikki Newman for 40 years today on #YR @YandR_CBS 🍾 I grew up watching Y & R and it’s still my favorite soap — Victoria (@MzFanta) February 20, 2019

Thanks to the entire team at @YandR_CBS for a great tribute to Nikki Newman and thank you to @MelodyThomasSco for 40 years of heartfelt performances. Really great episode! 💜💜 #YR @CBSDaytime @YRMattK pic.twitter.com/lf28dNrLxh — Dianne K (@dmk1207) February 20, 2019

Earlier this week, Melody Thomas Scott appear on The Talk to celebrate 40 years as Nikki Newman. The nostalgia has been fun for The Young and the Restless viewers who have grown to love the woman in even her worst state.

From battling alcoholism to her on-again-off-again relationship with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), there will never be another as beloved as Nikki Newman in Genoa City.

Cheers to 40 years!

