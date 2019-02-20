Nikki Newman tribute praised by Y&R fans, and don’t worry…Melody Thomas Scott isn’t leaving!

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless
Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

Fans have heaped praise on today’s The Young and the Restless Nikki Newman tribute episode which celebrated the 40th anniversary of Melody Thomas Scott playing the character.

Some feared the tribute meant Nikki was leaving Y&R, but that’s not the case. The episode was simply honoring Thomas Scott and the pivotal role she has played in the iconic soap.

The tribute saw Newman in jail as she wrote a letter to her grandchildren to share all the main events from her life, and included flashbacks that brought on a heavy dose of nostalgia for fans.

Viewers praised the tribute online, and heaped praise on Scott for her portrayal of Nikki Newman over the years — which has seen the character go through more than a few changes.

Earlier this week, Melody Thomas Scott appear on The Talk to celebrate 40 years as Nikki Newman. The nostalgia has been fun for The Young and the Restless viewers who have grown to love the woman in even her worst state.

From battling alcoholism to her on-again-off-again relationship with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), there will never be another as beloved as Nikki Newman in Genoa City.

Cheers to 40 years!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.

