Is Jason Thompson leaving The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans have their knickers in a twist after Friday’s cliffhanger in which Billy (Jason Thompson) and Summer (Hunter King) got down and dirty in one of steamiest acts of revenge sex to ever hit Genoa City. But now, viewers are divided over the betrayal of Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) being a Bummer or just plain Silly!

I vote for Silly, as in Billy and Summer’s smoosh name, as well as any speculation that Thompson may be leaving Y&R. Did he seal his fate by doing a very skanky thing with his almost-daughter-in-law? That would be a Bummer!

But, there’s no reason to think that Thompson will exit anytime soon, even if he is MIA from Summer’s boudoir after their Friday fling.

Instead, it looks like his storyline is heating up to beyond front burner status. He’s just thrown down the gauntlet against Hurricane Phyllis, and if he lives to tell the tale he’ll be a hero in Genoa City.

After months of throwing Summer under the bus after her cooing and flitting around in sexy lingerie, Billy finally let loose and bedded his young admirer. Of course, it was only after learning that Phyllis had been unfaithful with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Still, his act of wanton recklessness is sure to come back and bite him in his depleted wallet.

Plus, there aren’t any signs to think that Thompson’s getting itchy feet and thinking of ditching daytime for primetime. This type of speculation has surrounded King, however.

She was MIA on Y&R for three days this month as she had to take time off to film her primetime series, Life In Pieces.

Still, something has the speculation mill churning about Jason Thompson and his Y&R status. Could it be that he joined in 2016, and the third year is when many daytime stars chose to jump ship?

Stay tuned Y&R fans, the truth is sometimes Sillier than fiction!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.