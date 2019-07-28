General Hospital spoilers: Shiloh must choose, Chelsea is hard at work, and Willow drops a bomb

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the Monday, July 29 episode is full of bombshells and dramatic pauses, and one you don’t want to miss!

Ava (Maura West) is with the new and improved psychic Chelsea (Jen Ray) in a dramatic situation once again trying to reach poor Kiki (Hayley Erin) who has indicated that she does not want to be disturbed. Will Chelsea be the one to help poor Ava get through her misery?

Elsewhere, Carly (Laura Wright) has a family moment with Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes). She’s not entirely happy (is she ever?), and her family listens as she vents.

Meanwhile, Franco (Roger Howarth), who has also had an encounter with the new psychic, meets up with Drew (Billy Miller). It looks like they have something pleasant to discuss, versus the negativity that Drew has been through lately.

Then there’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), who drops a bomb on a very shocked Julian (William deVry). It has to do with the baby that no one knows isn’t hers.

That could all change in a matter of minutes once Michael (Chad Duell) talks with Nelle (Chloe Lanier). She informs him that there is something about their “dead” baby that she needs him to know. Is this the moment of truth that viewers have been patiently waiting months for?

On this momentous day, Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his attorney meet for a strategy session. Zahra (Maysoon Zayid) wants him to take a plea deal, but he wants to plead innocent to every low down, lousy, and sleazy thing that he’s done to hurt countless innocent people.

She thinks that if he pleads innocent, he’ll rot in jail, but a plea bargain could set him free. We all know that Shiloh is an opportunist, so he will probably do whatever it takes to get out and roam around to inflict more pain and damage.

Then again, the cult master may do something that no one saw coming!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.