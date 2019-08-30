General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jax is curious, Cam helps out, and Nina breaks down

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that you can expect to see all of your favorite characters in action as they take on life on their terms.

But first, General Hospital will not air an original episode on Monday, September 2 due to the Labor Day holiday. However, there is good news in that you won’t be without your favorite sudser as the show will air a repeat of the May 6, 2019 episode. It is full of dramatic moments, as this is the episode in which Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) informed Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) about what Dawn of Day is all about.

GH resumes its regular schedule Tuesday, September 3. As the week unfolds, expect to see Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) parents have a heart to heart about their MIA son.

Meanwhile, Cameron (William Lipton) runs hot and cold. One day he is on the defensive, and the next he is doing what he can to brighten the mood at home. Somehow Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) maintains her cool, calm, and composed exterior while her world rides a roller coaster of emotions.

Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) is not one to mince words, and the announcement she has to make is ominous.

Lady lawyer Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is also large and in charge. Something has her radar on alert, but she also has disappointing information to deliver.

Someone or something has Julian (William deVry) feeling uptight. At the same time, he finds a moment to lend a hand to someone who definitely could use it.

Speaking of needing some assistance, Nina (Cynthia Watros) fits that bill. With all that is going on in her life, she will be near a breaking point.

Elsewhere, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) cannot keep his curiosity in check. Will this spell trouble for him or someone he loves?

Meanwhile, explosive show spoilers reveal that Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) snags what she’s after!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.