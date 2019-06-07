General Hospital spoilers for next week: Harmony is shaken, Ava faces reality, Kim needs desperate help

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that a newlywed couple could be on the rocks, the puppet master lays into his leading lady, and a mob boss grows impatient. Let’s not waste a minute dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Mt. Kilimanjaro is where Kim (Tamara Braun) and Drew (Billy Miller) convene to scatter Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) ashes. Will they both make it out alive? Kim runs into complications, and it’s up to Drew to help his baby mama. Will they both return to Port Charles?

It wouldn’t be business as usual without Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) kicking up all kinds of ruckus. He and Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will run into each other and it’s an awkward situation.

Meanwhile, the cruel dude takes the opportunity to rub their “past” into Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) bruised ego.

At the same time, Shiloh manages to irritate people even when he’s not in their vicinity. Chase (Josh Swickard) may be thrilled to be partnered up with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) but he is less than pleased to learn who her mommy dearest is. Will the discovery that Harmony (Inga Cadranel) is Willow’s mom 86 their relationship?

Michael (Chad Duell) will do his part to help Willow, but how will this affect alpha male Chase?

For her part, Harmony finds herself wishing and hoping that Shiloh will see fit to help a girl out.

In the meantime, Sonny (Maurice Benard) takes action, which always means a boatload of trouble for his intended target!

Debonair Curtis (Donnell Turner) is happy to be with Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) but she is not pleased about a certain inconvenient truth. Can’t we all just get along?

In what is certain to be a spectacular Friday Cliffhanger, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) turns up like a bad penny once again. Who has her all turned inside out?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.