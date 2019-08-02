General Hospital spoilers for next week: Elizabeth is alarmed, Finn relies on Epiphany, and Joss surprises Cam

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise surprise and shocks, upset and intrigue. In other words, all of the angst and drama fans crave!

Cam (William Lipton) is in for a surprise from a special someone. No, it’s not his mom or Franco (Roger Howarth). Instead, it’s Joss (Eden McCoy) who does something that catches Cam by surprise.

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that lawyer Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets some unsettling news.

The medical profession at General Hospital is on full display as Finn (Michael Easton) must depend on Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) and her experience. Viewers don’t get near enough time watching the wonderful and wise nurse Epiphany, am I right?

Spoilers tease that Julian (William deVry) has a bonding moment with his son, but we’ll let you guess as to which one it is!

What would the week be without that mastermind of evil Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) taking center court in Port Charles? Time has not softened his bitterness, and next week, his desperation increases as he seeks to get his way.

Later, Shiloh has a proposition for Stone Cold (Steve Burton), who is not impressed with the sleazy guy’s gumption.

At the same time, something gets Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) goat. Is it Shiloh jerking Jason around or an entirely different kind of drama?

Franco is happy for someone in his life, but it’s not the new psychic in town, Chelsea (Jen Ray). Scott (Kin Shriner) does something nice for Franco, but that’s what fathers are for, right?

On the other hand, his wife has a different kind of experience. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is on the receiving end a phone call that sets off panic.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is a beauty queen, so she should be aware that worry makes frown lines appear! Next week, she has something concerning on her mind, and the anxiety is palpable.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.