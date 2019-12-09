General Hospital spoilers: Elizabeth and Cam wait as Franco wakes up from memory transfer procedure

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers tease that a lot is happening in Port Charles as Christmas approaches. Two families will be praying for a miracle, but will both get the answers they want?

FrankenDrew (Roger Howarth) has agreed to have the memory procedure done to try and restore all of Franco. He has been living as Drew but came to the realization that Franco saved him when they were children and sacrificed himself, so now it is time he repays the favor.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has waited for Franco to return as he promised. Cam (William Lipton) remembered what his step-father said to him as he took his place for the memory transfer. Now, the time has come to do the procedure, but will he wake up Franco?

The General Hospital promo video reveals that this is the week where Drew will disappear and Franco will emerge. Will it work out that easily, or will complications arise?

Scotty (Kin Shriner) will be there at the hospital waiting with Cam and Elizabeth as the procedure takes place. It appears that things go well as far as the transfer, but Franco was only fluttering his eyes in the promo. How he wakes up remains to be seen at this point.

There has been some concern among General Hospital viewers regarding which version of Franco will return. The character has been all over the place and when he finally got a happily ever after with Elizabeth, the writers tore them apart for the memory transfer.

Friz fans have been waiting for this memory transfer for months and this week, General Hospital is airing it. Elizabeth has not given up on her husband and wanting him back, even when he was spending time with Kim (Tamara Braun) romantically as Drew.

Will Friz finally get their fairytale? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.