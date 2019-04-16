General Hospital spoilers: Dawn of Day ties start to unravel

General Hospital spoilers indicate there is a lot of action in Port Charles concerning Dawn of Day. So much has happened since Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) popped into town and now, several residents have been sucked into his cult.

On today’s episode of General Hospital, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) requests Nora Buchanan’s (Hillary B. Smith) help. He is always up to something sinister, isn’t he?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) works on manipulating Shiloh about Kristina’s (Lexi Ainsworth) disappearance and Michael (Chad Duell) is figuring things out. He has connected the dots about Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and he wants her help saving Kristina.

Wednesday General Hospital spoilers

Tomorrow’s General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) finds out about Brad’s (Parry Shen) interest in Dawn of Day. This is going to raise some questions, especially because of Willow’s knowledge of the cult.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Finn (Michael Easton) are going to lean on one another. Both are working on their relationships and this may bring them closer. The General Hospital writers have been using a slow build with these two and the progress has been great.

Michael is going to feel sorry for Willow given her story about Dawn of Day. He has always had a soft spot for her and while they didn’t work out romantically, the two are connected by the loss of their sons. Unfortunately, it has yet to be revealed that Jonah survived and his being raised by Brad and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) and Willow’s baby died shortly after birth.

What else does the week hold?

Love is in the air in Port Charles. Several couples are going to be getting cozy on General Hospital, including Sasha (Sofa Mattsson) and Michael. With all of the Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) trouble mostly behind them, Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) are also going to rekindle their love.

As May sweeps approach, Port Charles is going to be rocked.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.