General Hospital spoilers: Anna returns home and Jax could be implicated in Cassandra’s escape

General Hospital spoilers reveal there is trouble ahead for Fanna fans. After everything that happened while Anna (Finola Hughes) was away, Finn (Michael Easton) will have to regroup and find out what he needs to do for himself.

Hayden (Rebecca Budig) dropped a huge bombshell on Finn when his daughter Violet (Jophielle Love) landed in the hospital and he ended up treating her. He believed all along that his child was lost and that was part of the reason Hayden vanished from Port Charles.

Anna will be home this week. She is excited to see Finn as she barrels through the doors of her home and exclaims that she is home to what appears to be a stunned Hayden and Finn. How will Violet’s existence complicate Fanna’s relationship?

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) helped Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) escape, but he didn’t do it without consequence. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is seen throwing a fit after the prince’s carelessness may have implicated the businessman in the escape. Now that Cassandra has Charlotte Scarlett Fernandez), Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will be involved as well.

Port Charles has a lot going on and most of it is tied up in Hayden’s return and Nikolas’ business deal gone wrong. Ava (Maura West) is suffering as she is sure she saw the Cassadine prince, but no one believes her. He is hiding out at Jax’s house, though how long that will last remains to be seen.

Something that happens on General Hospital this week will lead to Brook Lynn Ashton returning home, though the exact details aren’t clear. A lot is happening in Port Charles right now and several key players stand to lose a lot, especially if things end badly.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.