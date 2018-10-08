General Hospital spoiler video: Enemies, exes, and heat explode this week!

General Hospital fans have an explosive week ahead as a hot video shows all your faves in the thick of some pretty dramatic action, including Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Laura (Genie Francis) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). What is about to transpire that you definitely do not want to miss! Let’s get started dishing the soap dirt!

First up, it looks like it could be a season of love and reunion for JaSam at last. Last week, these two were in the midst of getting hot and heavy when things got interrupted.

But, we all know that a tidal wave could not stop this romantic couple from consummating their powerful relationship! Are fans finally about to see the infamous JaSam reunion we’ve all been waiting for?

Could Laura be the one to put a stop to oily Valentin once and for all? The insanely hot promo vid shows a triumphant Laura with Valentin literally squirming beneath her feet as she crows over the madman!

Of course, Laura is in danger from Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) who is masquerading as Kevin. Wouldn’t it be delicious irony if Val somehow is the one to blow the whole charade to smithereens?

Next up a very haggard looking Nelle (Chloe Lanier) pops back up in Port Charles, and is greeted by a very unimpressed Michael (Chad Duell). What brings the chained up, orange-jumpsuit wearing vixen back? Spoilers tease that she has unfinished business with someone!

Of course, this could mean a couple of things. Will Nelle expose the baby sham she’s been a part of all these weeks? If so, it would mean heartache for Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes), but sweet justice for poor Michael.

Or is she back to stake her claim as Nina’s (Michelle Stafford) real daughter? Crazier things have happened, so be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.