General Hospital rumor: Alexis is Ryan’s first victim and her broken watch is proof!

General Hospital fans have a couple of hot, soapy mysteries on their hands, but what are the chances they all tie together into one big lollapalooza of a bombshell fright? That’s exactly what tons of excited viewers are speculating while burning up social media with conspiracy theories!

But it’s not a conspiracy if it turns out to be true, right? What has fans in a frenzy, churning up the rumor mill like crazy?

For starters, we know that lethal serial killer Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is going to strike. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. But who, pray tell, will be victim number one? We thought it would be snoopy, irrepressible Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) but that didn’t pan out…yet.

Oh, and by the way, did anyone else love the way Laura (Genie Francis) put her hubby’s ex on blast when she showed up with chicken soup for her, “Doc?” Laura was hilarious as a jealous wife, telling Lucy to keep her potions and notions away from Kevin!

Yep, Lucy was nearly toast. Ryan had the zip ties ready and waiting for her, but then Laura popped up unexpectedly. Of course, she has no way of knowing that the man she thinks is Kevin is really his evil twin….yet.

Will she be victim number one? Some fans think she’s an odds-on favorite, living under the same dangerous roof as the loony killer.

Or maybe nosy Felicia (Kristina Wagner) will get the distinction of being Ryan’s first kill? She was in the line of fire 20 years ago when she dated the lunatic! She escaped that time around, but could her number be up now? All of these lovely ladies have a past connection with the madman so it makes sense he would target one or all of the women. But, there’s one lady in town who may be foreshadowing her own death and she doesn’t even know it!

If some eagle-eyed fans are correct, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) could be Ryan’s first Port Charles victim in 2018. On 10-10-18 to be exact! Because that is what her kooky watch keeps stalling out at; 10:10. And if the red-hot speculation is correct, it means she becomes Ryan’s victim this Wednesday, the tenth day of the tenth month!

Could it be? There’s only one way to know, be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.