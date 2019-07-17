General Hospital: Hayden and Drew confront the past

General Hospital fans witnessed the first time (this time around) that Drew (Billy Miller) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) met as employees of Aurora. But of course, they have a disastrous past that made the meeting awkward and tense. What in the world happened in the past between these two?

Just that creepy Hayden had poor Drew (who then believed he was Jake) believing she was his wife and causing all kinds of mischief while he was not himself. Is that all?

Flash forward to Hayden coming into the office and Drew gobsmacked to see her. She quickly explains that she is the new CFO at Aurora. She tries to play nice and apologizes saying she has heard about the death of his son.

Who knows what would have happened if the always ice-cool Jax (Ingo Rademacher) hadn’t popped up to smooth the troubled waters. Drew said he and the vixen could coexist only if they kept their businesses separate. Then he warned Jax to watch his wallet and back as long as the bad girl is around.

These two have been through the wringer and not just with each other. Drew will be impacted by the loss of his son for a long time to come. Hayden, well, does anyone much like or trust her other than Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst)? Liz likes everybody after all, plus she kind of has to stick up for Hayden as they’re sisters.

Has Hayden changed her stripes?

Elsewhere Robert (Tristan Rogers) told her ex, Finn (Michael Easton) that Hayden may have a secret agenda for returning. Bingo!

In a bombshell scene, Jax appeared to reveal Hayden’s secret agenda when he spilled the real reason she is there. And it’s not to count beans or push Liesl (Kathleen Gati) overboard.

It’s to bring down dastardly Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Will they succeed?

