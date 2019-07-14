Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander lands in jail and Gabi stuns herself

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 15 reveal that the week gets off to a stunning start as the hot action from Friday’s cliffhanger climaxes.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is stunned to discover that she actually has feelings for Stefan (Brandon Barash), her hot monkey sex buddy. This was not supposed to happen, she was conning him initially, but apparently, feelings have gotten in the way. So this is why they say don’t mix business with pleasure!

Gabi may have met her match in “Nicole” (Arianne Zucker) who manages to grab Stefan’s attention in a most unusual way.

Just when we were starting to root for bad guy Xander (Paul Telfer), his fortunes take a turn for the worse. He’s thrown in jail, and there’s no guarantee that anyone will show up to bail him out.

Nonetheless, he gets in some classic bon mots at the newbie commissioner’s expense. Will Eve (Kassie DePaiva) take pity on him and turn him loose? She has a lot to lose and almost nothing to gain by playing hardball. Especially now that Jack (Matthew Ashford) is looking to regain his memories and forget he ever hooked up with the blonde vixen.

Abe (James Reynold) may be out of a job, but he’s still Lani’s (Sal Stowers) dad and protector. He will talk to her and Eli (Lamon Archey) in order to ensure they are on the same page. Could it be that Elani is finally about to have their happily ever after, or is there a shock in store that neither saw coming?

Tripp (Lucas Adams) has new roomies, the trick is, can they all coexist? The plot thickens as a comely couple makes themselves at home in the loft, but it’s up in the air as to whether or not they are good company or a nightmare!

Spoiler alert: You definitely do not want to miss Tuesday’s episode, in which Xander gets sweet revenge on his tormentor who absolutely is in need of a comeuppance!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.