Days of our Lives: Sal Stowers runs her first half marathon for a noble global cause

Days of our Lives star Sal Stowers doesn’t just walk the talk, she puts her heart and soul on the line by running her talk!

The beautiful and talented actress who portrays one of Salem’s finest recently ran her first half marathon in Africa in support of the global charity organization, World Vision.

You can check out her triumphant photos on Instagram where she posted, “Ran my first Half Marathon today with Team World Vision in the beautiful Victoria Falls…through a national park reserve, with wild animals all around us!!!!! We ran for the most vulnerable children, we ran for clean water, we ran to make a difference. My Race time was 13.1miles in 2:12hrs … I was so nervous for today and now I can’t believe it’s over! Feeling so beyond proud of myself. What a day!!!”

Stowers should feel proud, running a half marathon is no easy feat, and running for a cause larger than herself speaks to her generous spirit and big heart.

In case you didn’t know, World Vision is a worldwide humanitarian group that employs nearly 40,000 individuals in almost 100 countries. In 2018, the organization helped roughly 16 million refugees and disaster survivors and provided clean water to four million people. The group is the world’s biggest non-governmental provider of clean water across the globe.

Not only is life good for Stowers in real life, but it’s also fantastic for her reel-life alter ego. Fans have seen the heroine fall on hard times recently, becoming overly attached to another woman’s baby after she tragically lost her own. As a result, her romance with Eli (Lamon Archey) went south.

But things are looking up for Lani, and fans can expect the future to get better as the summer progresses.

On the Fourth of July, Elani reconnected, and it looks like a summer wedding is in the works!

Congratulations on your tremendous accomplishment Sal!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.